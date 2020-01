DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kidz Bop will take over the Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 28.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $20 to $55.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com when they’re available.