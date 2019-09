BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)--A Batavia woman was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Town Court on two counts of second-degree assault in separate incidents, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 28-year-old Niasia Jiggetts of Thomas Ave. in Batavia allegedly struck a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old with an object causing injury to both.