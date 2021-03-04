LeRoy woman dead after accident in Town of Stafford

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 73-year-old woman is dead after a truck hit her vehicle on East Morganville Road in the Town of Stafford Thursday morning, according to New York State Police.

Authorities tell us Ann K. Wood, 73 of LeRoy was driving a Kia east on E. Morganville Road when she stopped at the stop sign at State Route 237. Wood entered the intersection and didn’t yield the right of way to a 2002 Peterbilt refuge truck.

The truck, driving south on State Route 237, hit Wood’s vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday when State Police from Batavia responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.