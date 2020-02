ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, one lucky Orleans County woman will be the recipient of a million-dollar prize through the New York Lottery.

Yolanda Vega will be at the Crosby’s in Elba to present a $1 million ceremonial check to the Knowlesville woman, who won the jackpot of a Triple Double 777 Red Hot scratch-off ticket.

The winner purchased her ticket at the store. She will receive her ceremonial check at 1:30 p.m.