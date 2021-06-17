Lockport teen drowns in Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 18-year-old Jacob Minnick of Lockport died Thursday afternoon after drowning in the Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 3:46 p.m. reporting that someone had jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Bystanders worked to find the 18-year-old in the water but were unsuccessful.

Around 5:51 p.m. the Batavia Fire Department and Alden FD’s Dive Team found Minnick’s body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the drowning.