DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Lockport woman was arrested Sunday after Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigated an assault complaint during the Meek Mill and Future concert at Darien Lake.

20-year-old Lauren Smith allegedly punched a woman in the face, breaking her jaw bone. She was charged with second-degree assault.

Smith was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned in Darien Town Court. She’s scheduled to reappear in court on October 17 at 1 p.m.