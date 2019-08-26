Lockport woman killed in Darien crash

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport woman was killed in a crash in Darien this past Saturday.

New York State police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sumner Rd. and Harlow Rd. shortly after 3 p.m.

Shirley Bane, 68, was driving north on Harlow in a 2017 Buick and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

At this time, her vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2015 Dodge vehicle.

Bane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other people who were in the Dodge vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.