Man accused of attacking 2 people at travel center for not wearing face coverings

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man has been charged with second and third-degree assault after authorities say he struck two people at the Flying J travel center in Pembroke.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jeremy Logan allegedly struck two people in the head and face multiple times for not wearing face coverings inside the store.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Office says.

After being arraigned, Logan was released on his own recognizance.