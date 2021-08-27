Man accused of sending threatening message to Erie County Executive regarding COVID-19 mandates

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man could spend up to a year in jail if he’s convicted of sending a threatening message to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Back in January, prosecutors say Thomas Netter, a 49-year-old Oakfield resident, sent the message over Facebook messenger.

“The alleged threat, which placed the victim in reasonable fear of their physical safety, was related to COVID-19 mandates,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

Netter was charged with aggravated harassment. Following his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance.

Netter will be back in court on October 1. An order of protection has been issued on behalf of Poloncarz.