Man arrested after hitting nearby home while target shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pavilion man on Sunday.

Benjamen Dills, 27, is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief after he allegedly hit a nearby home with a bullet when he was target shooting at 10269 West Bethany Road.

Authorities say the family was home when the bullet struck their house.

Dills was released with an appearance ticket and is set to return to Bethany Town Court on June 2, the Sheriff’s Office says.

