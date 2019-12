BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stealing gift cards from a Christmas party at a hotel in Batavia.

Early Saturday morning, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Crockett, 39, was apprehended in his hotel room.

That’s where officers say the stolen property — gift cards valued at $225, were found.

Crockett was charged with petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket. He’ll appear in court on December 19.