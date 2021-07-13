Man charged with strangling, holding woman against her will in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A parolee living in Orleans County was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.
Around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Sunset Parkway in Oakfield after a physical altercation was reported.
Wade Murphy, 48, was subsequently charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and assault. Deputies say Murphy held a woman against her will and strangled her.
He’s in custody without bail, and will appear in Genesee County Court at a later date.
