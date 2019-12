DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maroon 5 is coming to Darien Lake, along with special guest Meghan Trainor.

The concert will take place on June 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 13 at Noon. They cost between $39.50 and $149.50.

When they’re available, tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or through Ticketmaster.