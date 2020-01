DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might think it’s the mid-90s if you head to Darien Lake on August 29.

Live Nation announced on Monday morning that Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will be making a stop in western New York on the 2020 Tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 17 at Noon. Prices range from $30.50 to $100.50. When they’re available, tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.