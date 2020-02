DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Metal will rule the night at Darien Lake on June 26.

Megadeth and Lamb of God, with help from Trivium and In Flames, will perform in western New York days after summer begins.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. concert will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $99.50.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com.