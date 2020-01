DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickelback is coming to Darien Lake, and they’re bringing Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with them.

The summer concert is happening on the eve of Independence Day — July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $139.

When available, they can be purchased at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com.