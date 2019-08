DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water at Darien Lakes State Park in Genesee County has tested positive for E.coli, according to the park when reached by phone.

As a result, swimming at the state park, which is close to the theme park with a similar name, was forbidden beginning Thursday, Aug. 1.

A test performed Tuesday showed elevated levels.

No swimming will be allowed until daily testing shows the water is clear.