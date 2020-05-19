Oakfield man killed, 2 others injured in crash

BERGEN, N.Y (WIVB) — A Genesee County man was killed, and two others were hospitalized, following a crash in the Town of Bergen.

On Monday night, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were at the scene on Townline Rd. in Bergen after receiving a call at 7:11 p.m.

There, a 2005 Chevy Impala had crashed into a utility pole. Deputies say the vehicle had been going west on Route 262 when it crossed the center line and continued off the south shoulder of the road.

It then struck a pole on the driver’s side, causing the vehicle to spin around and come to a rest.

The driver, 25-year-old Oakfield resident Elijah Coombs, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, a 26-year-old Oakfield man and a 21-year-old Byron woman, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The man suffered serious injuries and had to be flown away, while the woman was transported by ambulance for minor injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the Sheriff’s Office is looking into it.

