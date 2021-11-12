One person dead after crash in Genesee County

Genesee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Alecia Kaus

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a crash in the Genesee County Town of Pavilion Friday afternoon.

New York State Police said in a news release, one person was driving south on Starr Road near Crossman Road around 2:30 p.m. with a passenger when they hit a utility pole. One occupant died and the other was transported to Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by NYSP is ongoing.

News 4 is working to learn whether it was the driver or passenger that died in the collision.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now