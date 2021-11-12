One person dead after crash in Genesee County

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a crash in the Genesee County Town of Pavilion Friday afternoon.

New York State Police said in a news release, one person was driving south on Starr Road near Crossman Road around 2:30 p.m. with a passenger when they hit a utility pole. One occupant died and the other was transported to Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by NYSP is ongoing.

News 4 is working to learn whether it was the driver or passenger that died in the collision.