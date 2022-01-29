Pembroke driver crashes into utility pole, dies on scene

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office has reported a fatality in a one-car collision with a utility pole in the Town of Pembroke that was called in shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jordan Terkel, 32, of Corfu traveled off the shoulder of Route 77 while heading southbound, before hitting the pole. He was declared dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash. Terkel was the only occupant of the vehicle.