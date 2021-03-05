Pembroke Girls Basketball Team holds 10th annual ‘Shooting for a Cure’ game benefiting Roswell Park

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Girls Varsity Basketball team held its 10th annual “Shooting for a Cure” game Friday evening.

The event has raised more than $150,000 over the past decade for Roswell Park.

They’re hoping this year’s event puts them over the $200,000 mark.

Organizers weren’t always sure this game would happen because of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been challenging. we had to get super creative with our mission this year. the kids on this team were committed to this cause from the start. in the fall we didn’t think we’d be able to have a game. so we’ve gone from are we going to be able to play, to we’re able to play, to were definitely hosting this game.” Mike Wilson, Organizer

Before tonight’s game, players held a ceremony to honor people who have battled cancer as well as those still fighting.

For more information on how to donate, click here.