Pembroke woman facing 26 counts of animal abuse charge

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pembroke woman has been charged with 26 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance.

In January, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about animals at an address on Akron Rd. There, they say they found 13 dogs in cages that were covered in feces and urine, and surrounded by garbage.

In addition to this, the Sheriff’s Office says 10 dead rabbits and a dead dog were found inside the residence.

The dogs that were alive were underweight and in need of medical attention, authorities say. They proceeded to remove them, as well as two cats, from the residence. The animals were taken to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, where they’re receiving medical attention.

Lori Adolf, 47, was subsequently charged with the counts listed above, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

She was given an appearance ticket, ordering her to be in court on March 31.