PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The annual Shooting For a Cure game at Pembroke High School was another success.

The girl’s varsity basketball team raised more than $39,000 this year for Roswell Park.

In the 10 years since the fundraising game started, they’ve raised more than $150,000 for the hospital.

This year, they want to get to the 200,000 mark.

Organizes say they’ll be collecting money for the rest of March, to reach that goal.