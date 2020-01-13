Police chase ends in fatal crash in Genesee County

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Attica Police say a man is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a one-car crash in Alexander on Monday.

According to officials, the car began traveling at a high rate of speed in Warsaw.

Warsaw Police chased the man but could not catch up. Attica Police also chased the man before the driver crashed into a tree on Route 98 in Alexander.

Officials tell News 4 the man driving was killed, and a male and female passenger were taken away by Mercy Flight.

Multiple crews are still investigating at the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

