Police investigating crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three people are in the hospital Monday after two trucks crashed in the Town of Pembroke.

Police say a Freightliner box truck and a utility truck collided after the box truck failed to yield the right of way at an intersection on Route 77 and Route 5.

The driver of the box truck sustained multiple injuries and was transported to ECMC along with the truck’s passenger.

The driver of the utility truck was transported to United Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.