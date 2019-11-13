Police: K9 takes down man in Genesee County

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police utilized a K9 to take down a man authorities were looking for.

This past Thursday, State Troopers were told by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for Darien Center resident Nicholas Doell.

A K9 team traveling on Attica Rd. managed to spot Doell, 28, who started running after seeing the patrol car, they say.

After running after Doell and giving him several commands to stop, a Trooper released his K9 partner, Rison, to subdue him.

The K9 caught up to Doell and was able to bite his leg and take him down, according to State police.

Doell was subsequently taken into custody and treated for the bite.

According to police, Doell gave a false name while being taken into custody.

Doell, who faces charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal impersonation, was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office to face additional charges.