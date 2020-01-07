Rascal Flatts to perform at Darien Lake during farewell tour

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rascal Flatts is saying goodbye, and along the way, they’ll make a stop in western New York.

On September 5, the country band will perform at Darien Lake. It’s part of a tour spanning more than four months.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” band member Gary LeVox said. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’

Tickets are not yet available, but will first be sold as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.