How a Red-Tailed Hawk ended up in the front grill of SUV on the Thruway

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– It looks as though a car on the Thruway got in the way of a Red-Tailed Hawk on Thursday.

The Erie County SPCA says a SUV, going at least 65 mph, noticed the hawk on the side of the road and as the SUV approached the hawk took off and collided with the front grill.

When the driver pulled off the Pembroke service area, the hawk was found wedged inside the front grill.

The driver called for help, and an NYS DEC officer and an NYS Trooper came to the rescue.

A local wildlife rehabber who works closely with the SPCA’s Wildlife Department helped get the bird to the SPCA.

SPCA officials say the hawk suffered only one broken primary feather with a small amount of blood when they assessed him.