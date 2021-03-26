Russell Salvatore helps basketball team reach “Shooting for a Cure” goal with donation

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Pembroke girls basketball team got the surprise of a lifetime at Russell’s.
During a surprise conference, Russ Salvatore referred to his gift as a “small” check, but to these girls and their coaches, it meant the world.
The Pembroke team, who have been working to reach their fundraising goal of $200,000, was presented with a $6,000 check.
This means that after years of fundraising, raffles and countless donations, they’ve officially reached their goal. The girls, and event organizer Mike Wilson, were speechless.
The fundraiser started 10 years ago when another coach’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. All of that money will be going to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute.
It’s a dream that’s been 10 years in the making, and has finally been reached, thanks to the generous western New York community and the incredible dedication of the Pembroke girls basketball team.
