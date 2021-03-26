Russell Salvatore helps basketball team reach “Shooting for a Cure” goal with donation

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Pembroke girls basketball team got the surprise of a lifetime at Russell’s.

During a surprise conference, Russ Salvatore referred to his gift as a “small” check, but to these girls and their coaches, it meant the world.

The Pembroke team, who have been working to reach their fundraising goal of $200,000, was presented with a $6,000 check.

Today, Russell J. Salvatore surprised Shooting for a Cure with a check for $6,000! His generous donation brings this year’s total up to $48,000! That brings the 10 yr total to $200,000 for cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center! What an amazing day🐲🐉🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/jWx88VohnH — Pembroke Central School Athletics (@PCSDragons) March 25, 2021

This means that after years of fundraising, raffles and countless donations, they’ve officially reached their goal. The girls, and event organizer Mike Wilson, were speechless.

The fundraiser started 10 years ago when another coach’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. All of that money will be going to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute.

It’s a dream that’s been 10 years in the making, and has finally been reached, thanks to the generous western New York community and the incredible dedication of the Pembroke girls basketball team.