DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country singer Sam Hunt is coming to Darien Lake with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus this summer.

The concert is scheduled to take place on August 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale February 14 at 9 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $109.50.

Those interested in attending the show can get tickets at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com.