Several vehicle-related thefts reported in Genesee County in past week

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a number of complaints about vehicle-related thefts in the last week.

Those thefts include vehicles being stolen, and items being stolen from vehicles.

In these instances, the larcenies have occurred while the vehicle was in a lot or private driveway.

Most of the thefts occurred overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to keep their vehicles locked and take the keys out when they’re not in use.

If any suspicious activity is seen, call 911.