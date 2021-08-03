Sheriff: Man leads deputies on chase throughout parts of Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monroe County man is facing multiple charges after Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chance that spanned a number of towns.

On Monday afternoon, deputies say they tried to stop James Lepore, 23, for driving more than 55 miles per hour.

This began on Route 33 in Stafford, and the pursuit continued through both the town and city of Batavia, before ending on Route 98 in Elba.

During the chase, deputies say Lepore drove in the opposite lane and forced other drivers to swerve out of the way. He was moving at speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour, they say.

While deputies were in pursuit of him, they say he had an unregistered gun and a controlled substance in his possession.

Eventually, authorities were able to stop him by deploying spikes. Lepore was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance and 21 traffic offenses, including speeding.

After his arraignment, Lepore was released on his own recognizance.