Six Flags Darien Lake campground to reopen on June 25

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake is planning to reopen its campground on Thursday, June 25.

Six Flags is now taking reservations for cabins, campsites and RV rentals.

Dining and retail options in Darien Square, including the General Store, Pizza in the Square and the Arcade, will be limited.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is fully prepared and thrilled to welcome guests back to our campgrounds as we introduce new hygiene and sanitization procedures to make a safer environment for everyone,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “The health and safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority. We are grateful for the state’s support and confidence in our reopening plans that deliver clean accommodations for families visiting the area.”

Here is the reopening plan, as worded by Six Flags:

Sanitation

Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout common areas

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place to provide extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols

Increased cleaning and sanitization of high-touch surfaces in all common areas

Commercial grade cleaning equipment and supplies will be used

Campground Guest Safety Information

Masks will NOT be required while at your campsite with your immediately family. However, you should always have a mask available for when six-foot social distancing may not be possible (when someone visits from an adjacent site, talking walks, interacting with other guests or staff, etc.)

Masks are required: upon check in, check out, any office on property and areas in Darien Square including the General Store, Pizza in the Square and the Arcade

Guests exhibiting signs of fever, sickness, etc. should not visit, and can be refunded upon request

Social Distancing rules apply. The only people allowed at your unit are those that are registered to your campsite. You must stay six feet from anyone not registered to your campsite, and wear a mask when visiting common areas, retail, or food locations

A new Mobile App will be available for guests to download and use for check-in and check-out as well as ordering take-out food from available restaurants in Darien Square. We are developing this to reduce staff interactions and assist you in your visit to our campground. Information will be forthcoming in follow up correspondence regarding your reservation and before your arrival.

Team Member Care & Health Screenings

Each employee will receive a health screening before entering the campgrounds, including temperature checks and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves and

Regular cleaning and wiping down of team members’ work spaces

You can apply for a job at Six Flags here. Learn more about planning a visit here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.