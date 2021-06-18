Six Flags Darien Lake: Guests no longer need reservations, temperature checks, social distancing

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective immediately, Six Flags Darien Lake will no longer require temperature checks, reservations or social distancing for guests.
The theme park says guests and employees who aren’t fully vaccinated should still continue to wear a mask or socially distance themselves from others.
