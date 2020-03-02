Six Flags Darien Lake hiring more than 1,500 workers

The Ride of Steel roller coaster is shown at the entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011.(AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake is looking to fill more than 1,500 positions during the 2020 season.

With jobs in various departments, immediate openings are available to anyone who is at least 14 years old.

Here are the areas where positions are available:

Admissions & Guest Relations

Food Services

Ride Operators

Human Resources

Park Services

Games

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Accommodations/Lodging

Lifeguards

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)

Maintenance

Security

Warehouse

Cash Control

Hiring events will take place at the theme park’s on-site hotel during the next two Saturdays — March 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who interview will get a free complimentary ticket to the park, which opens on May 8.

Anyone looking to attend should apply online ahead of time, though. That site can be found here.

Six Flags employees get free admission, as well as free tickets for friends and family.

“Six Flags Darien Lake prides itself on being a premiere employer in Western New York. We are excited to offer people a fun, fast-paced environment to work hard and meet new people,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We offer weekly pay, exclusive team member events, and flexible scheduling. We are ready to hire the right people on the spot, so come prepared for immediate interviews.”