Six Flags Darien Lake introduces drive-in laser light show

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like many other venues across the country, Six Flags Darien Lake is going to begin utilizing a drive-in experience to entertain guests.

The theme park announced that on specific dates between February 12 and March 7, guests can come see the “Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular.”

Tickets are $14.99, but members and season pass holders can check it out for free.

Since space is limited, attendees are required to reserve a spot here.