Six Flags Darien Lake looking to fill more than 1,000 positions

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring, and the entertainment destination is looking to have more than 1,000 people working for them.

“We have taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone who comes to work this season can feel safe while providing the thrills and joy families have come to love here at the park,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We have made many changes to our operation to reduce touch points, ensure social distancing and reduce risk of contamination or transmission.”

Six Flags is making sure every employee receives a health screening before entering the park. All employees will receive a safety mask, glasses and disposable gloves.

Frontline team members will get extensive COVID-19 training.

There is a large variety of positions Six Flags is looking to fill. Interested applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply for a job.

To apply for a job in any of the following fields, click/tap here.

Admissions & Guest Relations

Food Services

Ride Operators

Human Resources

Park Services

Games

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Accommodations/Lodging

Lifeguards

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)

Maintenance

Security

Warehouse

Cash Control

Employees get free admission (with their ID), as well as free tickets for friends and family.

Six Flags’ campgrounds reopened on Thursday, but an official opening date for the theme park has not yet been determined.

