Six Flags Darien Lake pausing paid ads on social media

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You won’t be seeing paid ads for Six Flags Darien Lake on social media for a while.

The theme park announced on Twitter that it would be pausing paid advertisements on social platforms starting Wednesday.

They say this is being done so that Six Flags can “reassess our internal policies and re-evaluate our external partners.”

“At Six Flags, we strive to be thoughtful and considerate of where we place our advertising dollars to ensure that we invest in platforms devoid of hate speech and harmful content,” they wrote on Twitter.

Six Flags says it also expects its social media partners to “consistently assess their content.”

