LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed Sunday, and the pilot and three family members onboard were taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the plane had trouble taking off from an airport in LeRoy and hit an embankment.

Four people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and sheriff’s office are investigating the crash.