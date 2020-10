CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — A small plane crashed in Genesee County on Friday.

The crash occurred in the woods near 9115 Boyce Rd. in Corfu. A Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy found the small engine plane there.

The plane had a capacity of six. It’s not clear if anyone was injured or killed.

New York State police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating this matter.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.