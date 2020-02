PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 65MPH speed limit on the Thruway has been dropped to 45MPH for a portion of the highway.

If you’re planning to travel between Pembroke (Exit 48A) and Little Falls (Exit 29A), using either side of I-90, the lower speed limit will be in effect due to weather conditions.

