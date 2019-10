LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student will be charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident after a threat was made involving LeRoy Central School this past Friday.

LeRoy police say the student sent a SnapChat message, threatening to harm students.

A parent of one of the message recipients then advised the school of the threat.

The school closed on Friday, but activities there resumed after that.

The student being charged has not been named.