STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home invasion suspect was shot in Genesee County Tuesday night.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a person forced his way into a home on Clinton Street Road in Stafford just around 9 p.m.

Authorities say he asked for money and showed what appeared to be a gun.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner then got his own gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight.