Teen suffers serious injuries in Genesee County crash

Genesee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from Webster was hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Stafford.

It happened on Sunday afternoon, shortly after Noon.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the teen tried to pass a tractor trailer while heading west on Route 33.

As this was happening, the teen struck the driver’s side of an eastbound pickup truck. The Sheriff’s Office says it was almost a head-on collision.

The two vehicles involved went off opposite shoulders of the roadway.

After both vehicles had come to a rest, the teen had to be extricated by a fire crew. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The truck driver, who was identified as a 56-year-old Batavia man, was taken to the same hospital for evaluation. Deputies say he had minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss