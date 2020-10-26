Teen suffers serious injuries in Genesee County crash

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from Webster was hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Stafford.

It happened on Sunday afternoon, shortly after Noon.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the teen tried to pass a tractor trailer while heading west on Route 33.

As this was happening, the teen struck the driver’s side of an eastbound pickup truck. The Sheriff’s Office says it was almost a head-on collision.

The two vehicles involved went off opposite shoulders of the roadway.

After both vehicles had come to a rest, the teen had to be extricated by a fire crew. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The truck driver, who was identified as a 56-year-old Batavia man, was taken to the same hospital for evaluation. Deputies say he had minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.