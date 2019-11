DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Black Crowes are coming to Darien Lake next year.

Set to perform Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety, the rock band will perform on Friday, July 31.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are on sale now. Prices range from $29-$135, and lawn four-packs will only be available this week.

Tickets are available through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.