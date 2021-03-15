Thruway Authority to begin removing toll plazas in Batavia, LeRoy this week

The Thruway Authority said Monday the process to start demolishing no longer needed toll booths has already begun.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says former toll booths at 52 tolling locations will be permanently removed by the end of the summer.

This week, the second wave of toll plaza removal and interchange reconstruction will include plazas in Batavia (Exit 48) and LeRoy (Exit 47).

These areas will be active construction zones, so drivers should take caution while moving through them.

The New York State Thruway Authority first began removing toll plazas this past November — the same month that cashless tolling began across the state’s Thruway system.

“This monumental project is one of the largest projects in the Authority’s nearly 70-year history and is transforming our transportation infrastructure by modernizing and enhancing services for the hundreds of millions of travelers that rely on our system each year,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll, says. “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the Thruway is ushering in a new chapter as all of the former toll plazas are removed, creating a truly free-flowing, open-road system that is safe, more modern, and more suitable for the growing 21st century economy.”

