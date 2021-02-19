Tickets on sale for Kingdom Bound at Six Flags Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears organizers are planning to hold Kingdom Bound at Six Flags Darien Lake this year.

Along with rides and other attractions, the theme park is known for hosting a number of concerts and festivals throughout the summer. Last year, because of COVID-19, there simply wasn’t a season for any of these things.

As of Friday, no concerts at the Genesee County venue have been announced. Still, organizers of the popular Christian music festival Kingdom Bound are looking at the possibility of an event happening this year.

On the Kingdom Bound Ministries website, 2021 volunteer applications can be found. Not only that, but tickets are for sale, too.

“As we all navigate the ongoing challenges of this year, we continue to plan and prepare to host Kingdom Bound 2021 this summer at Six Flags Darien Lake! Through the recent announcement of amusement parks being allowed to reopen in NY, as well as our regular contact with the Six Flags Darien Lake team and our local officials, we see all signs pointing to our ability to safely hold Kingdom Bound this summer. If there are any changes or updates we will communicate that, but we fully anticipate having a festival this summer. Join us as together we reunite to celebrate 35 years of Kingdom Bound!” Email from Kingdom Bound

If it happens, Kingdom Bound will run from July 25-28.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines for outdoor amusement parks and indoor entertainment venues.

Starting March 26, indoor venues can reopen at 25 percent capacity. On April 9, outdoor ones can reopen at 33 percent capacity.

People who attend these places will be subject to temperature checks, and must wear face masks. Social distancing protocols will also be in place.