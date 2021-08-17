Two people accused of selling drugs to Drug Task Force

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested two people from Rochester for having cocaine and fentanyl.

Police say Germayne Session, 27, and Sylvia Perez, 60, sold drugs to the Drug Task Force. Session is due back in Batavia City Court later this week, and Perez will return to court in September.

Between the two, they’re facing a combined 23 counts of felony and misdemeanor charges.