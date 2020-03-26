WATCH: Injured high school softball player joins team in fun display of social distancing

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One athlete in Genesee County has not had the greatest year.

Sue Fletcher says her daughter, a senior at Alexander Central School District, tore her ACL back in August, leaving her unable to play soccer or basketball during her last year of high school.

The injury probably meant no softball, either. And that soon became true for all student athletes across the state, as schools were shut down in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“She is very athletic, and she loves her sports and has been so depressed and upset since August,” Fletcher said.

Still though, Fletcher’s daughter went out and supported her teams, attending every practice and game she could, other than the times physical therapy took precedence.

As the school year is quickly getting closer to its end, Alexander’s high school softball coach had an idea to unite the team during the days when social distancing is the norm.

That idea came to life in a video Fletcher shared with us. In it, the members of the team, including her daughter, are seen tossing the ball to each other from their homes.

Fletcher hopes this show of team spirit will bring a smile to people.