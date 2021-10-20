WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul makes ‘green job’ announcement in Genesee County

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement regarding “green jobs” in Genesee County Wednesday morning.

Earlier this year, former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the “largest green energy initiative by any state in U.S. history” during a portion of his annual State of the State Address. The $26 billion private-public partnership initiative was to involve wind and solar projects throughout the state.

The then-governor said once completed, the green energy projects would reduce carbon emissions by 16 metric tons per year, while creating “good-paying” jobs.

Details regarding Gov. Hochul’s announcement are limited at this time.

